EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An ‘egg-stravaganza’ event took place in the Poconos Saturday.

The East Stroudsburg Salvation Army hosted its Easter celebration with an egg hunt open to the community.

Kids and their families got the chance to win prizes eat some snacks and play carnival games.







We spoke to one participant who says she’s mastered her favorite game at the festivity.

“The ping pong ball game and it was pretty fun. I mean I won like five tickets so you know I’m a pro, but other than that it’s been a really fun day and event and I’m just happy to be here,” said egg hunt participant, Ashley Johnson.

Today’s proceeds will go towards the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army’s youth group organization.