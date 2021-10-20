East Stroudsburg man sentenced to over three years in prison for drug trafficking

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler announced Wednesday, Robert Temple, 52, of East Stroudsburg, was sentenced to just over three years imprisonment, followed by a four-year term of supervised release, for trafficking fentanyl and other illegal narcotics.

According to a press release, from around October 2018 to October 2019, Temple and others planned to distribute fentanyl, primarily in Monroe County.

On Sunday, October 3, 2019, a search warrant was executed at Temple’s residence in East Stroudsburg, court papers read.

According to officials, Temple faced three felony charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, four misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, and one misdemeanor count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Authorities say they seized over 90 grams of fentanyl, along with distribution quantities of cocaine, amphetamine, and other illegally obtained prescription pills.

The fentanyl seized from Temple’s residence equals about 3,600 individual doses of the potentially lethal substance.