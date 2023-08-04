MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was an exciting morning in Mountain Top for an East Stroudsburg man and his daughter, both of whom have been training since they were announced winners of the 28/22 and Weis Markets Supermarket Spree Sweepstakes.

“The horn went off, and I wasn’t ready. My mind was like, ‘oh, just grab,'” recalled Supermarket Spree Sweepstakes winner Brian Williams.

Willaims took to Weis Markets in Mountain Top Friday morning to collect his winnings.

It was earlier this summer when Brian entered the sweepstakes on pahomepage.com, but he never thought he’d be selected.

“Once we got it, we was like, oh my gosh, we won! It’s like winning the MegaMillions! It’s that crazy! It was awesome,” described Williams.

The prize? A two minute shopping spree throughout the aisles of Weis Markets, and thanks to Brian’s training and strategy, it sure was a spectacle!

With Weis employees, and his ever-supportive daughter Mariah, cheering him on, Brian’s supermarket spree represented exactly what this 28/22 and Weis Markets Sweepstakes is all about.

“I know it’s a grocery store, but, ya know, it’s more than just getting good prices every single day. It’s really just giving back to the community, and just telling our customers, ‘hey, we really do care about you guys every day,” said Hannah Gratti, Communications and Media Specialist at Weis Markets.

Brian Williams went home with nearly $700 in winnings, plus a family memory that can only be described as priceless.

“There’s no regrets because, you know, once there’s one item in the basket, that’s- that’s a plus,” stated Williams.