MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Kyle Depetris, 31 of East Stroudsburg, was pronounced dead on Friday, October 22, 2021.

In an accident that occurred on October 1, Depetris was operating a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle.

The cause of death was determined to be complications of multiple traumatic injuries and was ruled an accident by the Lehigh County Coroner.

The incident is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg.