EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A East Stroudsburg man is facing charges after police say he held a rideshare driver hostage.

According to troopers, the victim said she ran a “cash-uber” service offering rides to individuals. She was contacted by a common customer on April 7, who said he had an “associate” who needed a ride.

The victim and her boyfriend picked up 28-year-old Brandon Pearsall McNealy around 11:45 in the evening and drove him from East Stroudsburg to the Mount Airy Casino in Mount Pocono.

The paperwork states that the victim told officials that he was making weird conversation, stating that he had robbed the Windcreek Casino.

The pair had dropped McNealy at the casino in Mount Pocono and he paid them $30 before leaving the car.

McNealy texted the victim when he was ready to be picked up from the casino and she returned without her boyfriend, according to officials, at one point he pulled a gun on her and held it to her neck.

Troopers say that McNealy forced the victim to drive around between East Stroudsburg and Mount Pocono, he also robbed her of the $100 cash she had on her. McNealy then told the victim to pull over and got out on foot, the victim used this chance to contact her boyfriend who had contacted state officials.

Officials say McNealy was also a suspect in a home burglary that happened the prior night.

McNealy is facing multiple charges including robbery, kidnapping for ransom, and other crimes related to assault and theft.