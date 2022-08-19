EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — East Stroudsburg Area School District is in need of school bus drivers and their first official school day for students is on August 29.





They’re in need of more than two dozen bus drivers. They planned out the routes last night and say that some drivers need to double up and go to the school twice to get all of their students to class.

For the first time, they will be extending their first-period homeroom by five minutes, hoping that eases any late buses and doesn’t let students miss a lot of class time.





Next week, they are holding free school bus driving training. For more information on how you can sign up as a bus driver, you can call 570-424-8500 or head to East Stroudsburg Area School District website.

Reporter Sydney Kostus will have more on the shortage on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.