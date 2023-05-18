ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Township Police have located a man who was experiencing a mental health crisis and ran into the woods, causing several schools to lock down and police to ask residents to lock their doors.

The man is believed to have been found near Tower Road after police were initially focused on the area of Valley and Salt Roads.

Students and staff at East Pennsboro Area High School, East Pennsboro Area Middle School, and East Pennsboro Elementary School were placed on lockdown due to the police activity near the campus, according to a letter sent by the district to families.

East Pennsboro Township Police Chief Mark Green says the children inside the school are safe and that the lockdown is just a precaution.

A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter was also seen in the area, as well as SWAT units near Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.