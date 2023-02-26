WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some good news at the gas pump to start a new week. Prices are dropping depending on where you fill up.

Eyewitness News found a gallon of regular going for $3.39 at Sam’s Club near Wilkes-Barre for members.

Other service stations we found Sunday are charging more.

Overall, AAA reports a gallon of regular gas in Pennsylvania is selling for $3.63 a gallon.

That’s about six cents a gallon less than last week, and about 15 cents a gallon less than a month ago.

Pennsylvania trails the national average of $3.36 for a gallon of regular gas.