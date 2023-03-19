WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Here’s some good economic news, Gas prices are dropping in Pennsylvania.

A gallon of regular at the Citgo on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre is going for $3.49 if you pay with cash, and $3.54 if you’re using credit.

Overall, the average in Pennsylvania is now $3.59 a gallon of regular gas.

That’s down more than three cents from last week, and more than ten cents from a month ago.

The national average is about 15 cents cheaper than the Keystone State coming in at about $3.44 per gallon.