WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The price of gas in Pennsylvania starts the week down four cents from last week.

Eyewitness News stopped by Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre where the price of gas was $3.65.

Currently, AAA reports Pennsylvania’s average for a gallon of regular is $3.55.

That’s nearly eight cents cheaper than a month ago, and about 77 cents less than a year ago.

Still, Pennsylvania is trending 12 cents a gallon more expensive than the national average which stands at $3.43 a gallon.