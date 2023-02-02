WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was sent to the hospital and one more is displaced following a fire in Wilkes-Barre Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 440 block of North Washington Street just before 4:00 a.m. for a fire in a single-family home.

Wilkes-Barre City Assistant Fire Chief Damian Lendacky said the fire was contained to the first floor of the home and crews left the scene roughly two hours after arriving.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns, there is no word on their condition. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Officials have not released how the fire began, but Wilkes-Barre City Fire officials are investigating.