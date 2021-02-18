Early morning snow blankets NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As predicted by the Eyewitness Weather team the snow began in the early morning hours on Thursday.

The snow arrived in downtown Scranton at 3 a.m. Thursday morning. With little or no traffic, Spruce Street was a scene of white.

As an Eyewitness News crew made its way on Interstate 380 to the Gouldsboro area where Lackawanna meets Wayne and Monroe Counties at least some truck drivers appeared to follow the 4 a.m. commercial traffic ban.

“If the roads are bad, I don’t want to be driving out there. And there is not a reason my employer can call me, make me go in when there is a ban, when there is a ban, so I’m all for that,” said Joel Castelerio, trucker in Scranton

A number of PennDOT crews were spotted out doing their best to make traveling safe.

Eyewitness News had an opportunity to speak with someone who drives a plow. He says he has this advice for those who must travel today.

“Slow down! The best think I can say is slow down. You will get anywhere you want to go, you got to just slow down a little bit,” said George McCammon, a plow operator in Mount Pocono.

Traffic was moving on the Casey Highway in Olyphant, but drivers were wise to use caution on the exit and entrance ramps. DPW crews throughout the area have been putting in long hours the past few weeks.

“We were called out at about a quarter after one this morning. What we are doing now is just salting everything, then we will come back and widen them out. Supposedly we are supposed to get more snow later on. So, we’re going to watch,” said Joe Fetcho, foreman Jessup Department of Public Works.

With this snow event expected to last until Friday morning, road conditions will vary depending on where your travels take you.

Meanwhile, esidents are ready for the sights of spring.

“I have been ready for spring since December,” said John Zielinski, a Jessup resident.