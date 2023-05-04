SHENANDOAH BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Police announced a fire in Shenandoah has been declared Arson.

Just after midnight early Thursday morning, state police say the Shenandoah Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in the 200 block of East Cherry Street.

Investigators say crews arrived on the scene and found a fire in the attic of the home.

Troopers say the fire department extinguished the fire and called a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal to the scene.

After investigation, the fire marshal determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact State Police at the Frackville Barracks at (570)874-5300.