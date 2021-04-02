Early morning icy conditions cause accidents, traffic headaches

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Left-over snow showers created icy conditions on the roads Friday morning and led to accidents across our region.

Volunteers from Bear Creek Township, Avoca, and Dupont responded to an accident on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The southbound lanes were shut down but have since reopened.

They tell Eyewitness News the driver was transported to an area hospital. The turnpike in this area was icy, and crews were containing any fluids that spilled.

At 3:45 Friday morning, we spoke with a corporal from the State Police barracks in Pocono. He told Eyewitness News there were at least six different accidents on this portion of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

PennDOT salt and plow operators tell us that there was no one working to care for the roads here in Luzerne County overnight, until 4 a.m.

“I would say we had this kind of weather in my lifetime, I’m not super old but I’m old enough. I mean I think we had cold weather in April before,” said John Butala of Weatherly.

“It was 19 degrees when I left my house this morning. I think what happens is we get nice weather, and people forget you know it could happen, it’s not even Easter yet. How many times do we have snow on Easter?” Jim Housnick of Mountain Top said.

In Dennison Township, a vehicle hit ice on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 266 around 4:30 Friday morning. A trooper on scene told Eyewitness News, two people were transported to the hospital. The trooper asked us to leave for our own safety as road conditions here on Route 80 were a sheet of ice.

A family was traveling from Dillsburg to Cortland, New York and has this advice:

“Just be careful. Be safe, and take your time,” said Robert Brown.