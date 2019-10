DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Crews responded to reports of a fire on the 300 block of South Blakely Street in Dunmore just before 4:00 Wednesday morning.

When crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Residents in a neighboring home were evacuated. No word if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Eyewitness News has a crew on-scene and will continue to follow this developing story.