MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed a Columbia County structure.

At 3:52 a.m., the Buckhorn Fire Company said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Hollow Road, Montour Township, for the report of a structure fire. When first responders arrived on the scene, the call was upgraded to a well-involved structure fire.

According to officials, firefighters got the fire under control around 6:10 a.m.

Courtesy of the Catawissa Hose Company #1 Facebook Courtesy of the Catawissa Hose Company #1 Facebook Courtesy of the Catawissa Hose Company #1 Facebook

Investigators said the residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

A state police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.