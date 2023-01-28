THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning that left one home in ruins.

The Thompson Township Fire Department President, Bob Conklin, told Eyewitness News the house fire ignited around 6:00 a.m., in the garage and quickly spread through the home on State Route 171 near the Comforts Pond area.

President Conklin says everyone in the home made it out safely and there were no injuries reported. However, the house is a complete loss.

According to President Conklin, the fire was extinguished around 8:30 a.m., Saturday morning, about two and half hours after it started, but, the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.