HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters responded to a fire in Hazle Township where one person was hospitalized, one pet was saved, and one is unaccounted.

On Tuesday morning just after 1:00, Hazle Township firefighters were called to Moratto’s Music Store in the 1000 block of North Church Street for reports of a fire. Hazle Township Deputy Fire Chief Jason Bridge reported that when they arrived on scene there was heavy fire showing from the building.

The owner of the building runs the music store in the lower level and lives on the second floor. According to Bridge, the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area of the second level.







The owner was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation but is currently in stable condition. One parrot was rescued from the blaze and one cat is currently unaccounted for.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Bridge said the building is uninhabitable at this point due to smoke and water damage.

On scene were also Sugarloaf Fire, Valley Regional Fire, McAdoo Fire, Hazleton Engine 3, Freeland Engine along with multiple EMS units.