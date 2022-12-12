CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Carbondale was extinguished early Monday morning.

According to officials, firefighters responded to the 60 block of 8th Avenue in Carbondale on Monday around 6:30 a.m., for a report of smoke in the basement.

Carbondale Firefighter Carl Schweinsburg says smoke was coming out of the attic upon arrival and the blaze was upgraded to a second-alarm structure fire.

A family was home at the time of the fire but Schweinsburg says he was unsure of how many people there were in the house.

Officials say crews battled the fire for around an hour and a half and there were no injuries to the family or any firefighters involved.

The State Police Fire Marshal investigating the blaze says it does not appear to be suspicious and the house is salvageable, however, the residents have been displaced for the time being.