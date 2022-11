PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house in Wayne County is destroyed after a fierce fire. Lakeville Assistant Fire Chief Robert Boogertman shared images with Eyewitness News.

According to the Lakeville Volunteer Fire Company, flames erupted Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Maple Street in Caprice Estates.

Nobody was injured in the fire, and so far, there is no word on a cause.