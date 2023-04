GOULDSBORO, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out in Wayne County early Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 3:15 in the 500 block of Main Street in Gouldsboro.

When crews arrived, they say the home was fully involved in fire and nobody was home at the time of the fire started.

Eyewitness News is told the home is a complete loss. There were no reported injuries.