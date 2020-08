HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Hanover Township Fire Department responded to Beer Bellies bar on Dexter Street at 3:01 a.m. Friday for a report of a fire.

Crews encountered heavy smoke and were able to put the fire out quickly. There was damage to the first floor and no one was injured.

The fire marshal is investigating to determine a cause.