KIDDER TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One person is dead in Monroe County after a vehicle crashed into a guide rail.

According to State Police, the crash occurred just before 3 am on Saturday.

State Police report that the vehicle was traveling on I-80 when the driver failed to follow the left turn and crashed into the guide rail before crashing into several trees.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.