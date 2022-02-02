One taken to hospital after early morning crash on I-80 in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning crash on Interstate 80 eastbound sent one person to the hospital.

Columbia County Communication Center confirmed to Eyewitness News that one person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened around 2:30 in the morning and there were lane restrictions on both Interstate 80 at and west for about three hours. The highway reopened fully at 5:45 in the morning. There is no word yet on what caused the crash.