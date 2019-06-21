SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is in custody after an early morning armed robbery in Scranton.

The robbery happened just after 2:30 this morning at the Turkey Hill on Providence Road.

Police say 35-year-old Crystal Kohut showed a knife and demanded items from an employee before fleeing towards the back of the store and ending up in the river.

Kohut was eventually caught in the Pine Brook section of the city.

She is facing numerous felony charges.

