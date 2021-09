CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Turnpike’s southbound lanes are shut down after an early morning accident Wednesday.

According to 511PA, there was an accident at 5:42 a.m. where a tractor-trailer flipped over, blocking both lanes.

Motorists should find an alternate route, as both lanes remain closed between Clarks Summit and Wyoming Valley. There is currently a detour in place.

