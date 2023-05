ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The fun, food, and fantasy was cut short for the opening weekend at Knoebels Amusement Resort.

Eyewitness News went to the park late Sunday afternoon and found the crowd already gone.

Management pulled the plug at 3:00 p.m., or three hours sooner than expected.

They blamed the early closing on persistent rain and few guests.

Knoebels posted on social media that it’s looking forward to better weather next weekend.