Eagle Scout Project Benefits Local Lions Club

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A young scout is going above and beyond for his Eagle Scout project.

Tyler Yablonski of Troop 132 in Springbrook started working hard Sunday morning to help replace an old deck.

The new deck is for the Jefferson Township Lions Club in Mount Cobb.

Yablonski spent the last two days recruiting help and gathering donations and materials.

He says the Lions Club has done so much for the local scouts and the community that he wanted to return the favor.

“What the community does for everyone, people don’t really notice it and acknowledge it, so I figured that it’d really mean a lot to them if I did something for them,” said Tyler Yablonski.

A total of four local troops pitched in — planting shrubs and painting.

