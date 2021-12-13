Eagle Scout aims to help one of PA’s ‘most misunderstood mammals’

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to help protect bats, whose population has been falling in recent years, one Eagle Scout decided to give them a safe place to roost.

Andrew S. Blasko IV, of Mountain Top, enlisted the help of his Boy Scout troop, Troop 473 in Freeland, to build boxes that allow female bats to roost and rear their babies in the spring and summer seasons. These boxes are placed within areas that the bat population is on the decline.

“Several species of Pennsylvania bats have been suffering from the disease white-nose syndrome, that weakens and kills bats in their winter hibernacula,” said Game Commission Wildlife Management Supervisor Kevin Wenner.

(L-R) Game Commission NE Region Wildlife Management Supervisor Kevin Wenner; Eagle Scout candidate Andrew S. Blasko, IV; Andrew S. Blasko, III.

Credit Joe Kosack: Little brown bat showing signs of White Nose Syndrome.

Blasko and his troop constructed 10 boxes and each box can hold over 200 nursey colony bats. The boxes are placed in areas that allow appropriate solar exposure and also have access to nearby bodies of water.

“Bats benefit humans by eating insects. They reduce agricultural damage and prevent possible disease transmission,” said Wenner.

All 10 boxes were constructed and brought to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region headquarters in Dallas.