E-commerce grocery fulfillment center opening in Luzerne County, 200 job opportunities

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An e-commerce grocery store fulfillment center is coming to Luzerne County.

Thrive Market will open its third fulfillment center in Hanover Township, as a partnership with NorthPoint Development, Senator John Yudichak’s office announced Wednesday. The company says it plans to hire approximately 200 local workers by the end of 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Thrive Market into their first NE distribution center. With confidence NorthPoint invested into Earth Conservancy, Hanover Township and Luzerne County for the refined values and business practices that influence long term sustainable impact for the community members.” Brent Miles, Chief Marketing Officer and Founding Partner for NorthPoint Development.

Thrive Market is an online, membership-based market offering healthy and sustainable products.