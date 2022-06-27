SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While the 2021-2022 school year is coming to a close, another is right around the corner.

Steve Kelly is an Amazon spokesperson and explained how the online retail giant is helping students at Valley Elementary/Middle School in Sugarloaf Township. Kelly told Eyewitness News that Monday morning Amazon delivery trucks will pull up to the school and drop off over 125 laptops for student use.

In addition to the laptops, teachers will get goodie bags filled with pens, pencils, sanitization tools, and other classroom essentials.







Dr. Brian Uplinger is the superintendent of the Hazleton Area School District and said that the partnership between the school and Amazon has been great.

Dr. Uplinger said the partner has offered them so much. Amazon donated a floor for the school’s prom as well as balloons, they sponsor the trunk-or-treat, and scholarships for students.

Kelly said that the look on people’s faces when the truck pull up and open the doors is priceless. He said that the company is happy to be there and doing this community outreach project.