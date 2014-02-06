E-Cigarette Concerns

When you smoke, the work day can be a challenge without lighting up, so some choose an alternative like electronic cigarettes.







Lisa Westbrook say’s while she prefers the real thing ,her co-workers have all switched to e- cigarettes





“I guess they say it taste pretty much the same ill take their word for it “



Cameron Bakhriyv, says his friends use them and he agrees they are a good way to quit smoking.





“Maybe if someone want to quit something that maybe they should start start smoking that “



The fad of electronic cigarettes started back in 2007 …

You can buy them with or without nicotin , but they all have an array of chemicals, and can produce a vapor…



Doctors warn there haven’t been enough studies on electronic cigarettes to see if they’re harmful or not.







“They are not FDA approved, the world health organization has actually stated that they are harmful because when both places have looked at it there have been various amounts of carcinogens and nicotine ” said Dr. Jacqueline Lee, MD- Thoracic Surgeon at Geisinger Health System.



Some physicians also question if the vapors produced by the electronic cigarette are safe to breathe in.





“There is not enough data to know for sure so until we know all the facts they are harmful until otherwise” said Dr. Lee



Medical experts offer some advice before reaching for an e-cig.



“Talk to your primary doctor and other physicians because there is a lot of smoking sensations like tools and support groups that people may not know about that are actually very helpful” added Dr. Lee





