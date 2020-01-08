Dynamic Duo Dished Out in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two landmark Schuylkill County businesses are teaming up for one winning recipe.

A breakdown on ingredients used in the pierogies and beer cheese dip.

Mrs. T‘s Pierogies of Shenandoah and Yuengling Brewery of Pottsville partnered for what’s called Classic Onion Pierogies with Beer Cheese Dip

The beer cheese dip blends cream cheese, jalapeno, garlic powder, hot sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and Yuengling Traditional Lager.

This marks the second collaboration between the two businesses within a month after previously teaming up for Lager Battered Mini Pierogies.

Reporter Mark Hiller sat down with Meghan Heim about the excitement surrounding their new product.

We’ll have more on this delicious duo tonight on Eyewitness News at 6pm.