Dynamic Duo Dished Out in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two landmark Schuylkill County businesses are teaming up for one winning recipe.
Mrs. T‘s Pierogies of Shenandoah and Yuengling Brewery of Pottsville partnered for what’s called Classic Onion Pierogies with Beer Cheese Dip
The beer cheese dip blends cream cheese, jalapeno, garlic powder, hot sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and Yuengling Traditional Lager.
This marks the second collaboration between the two businesses within a month after previously teaming up for Lager Battered Mini Pierogies.
