Duryea Police Seek Bicycling Burglar

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Someone burglarized Brennan Regan American Legion Post 585 early Saturday morning.

Police are reviewing surveillance video that shows a suspect on a bicycle.

The intruder gained access at the rear of the building and, once inside, pried open a cabinet to a secure area where the cash box was located and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Reporter Mark Hiller speaks with Duryea Police Chief Nick Lohman about the weekend burglary.

Duryea Police Chief Nick Lohman says evidence was left behind at the scene which he hopes will help solve the crime.

Ed Ameika, from Duryea discusses how the crime impacts the veteran community.

Veterans say it’s not just their military brotherhood and sisterhood Who are victims from this. Funds raised at their post support numerous community groups, organizations and charitable events.

