DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Five people are displaced after a fire broke out in Luzerne County early Friday morning.



Calls came in just after midnight for a fire at an apartment building on Chittenden Street in Duryea.

Multiple fire crews from Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties responded to the scene.

Officials say no one was injured. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.



Officials tell us the fire started in a second floor apartment and was accidental.