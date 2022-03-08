During the pandemic one woman risked it all for her dream

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Changing career paths and opening a small business mid-pandemic that’s what one woman in the Poconos did.

Eyewitness News spoke to her about her business journey, Tuesday on International Women’s Day.

Risking it all amid a pandemic to pursue a dream, that’s the story behind Liviana Kathleen’s Beauty Studio, a new business in the Poconos.

The owner, Tonya DeLorenzo, changed her career as a nurse after 10 years to fulfill her goal and open a business while also facing the challenges of the pandemic.

“It took me a year because the prices of everything were tripled. So it was a little at a time and we just kept going,” said Tonya DeLorenzo, Owner, Liviana Kathleen’s Beauty Studio.

Delorenzo says while renovating, she struggled to find employees but crossed paths with Michelle Heckelman, her right-hand woman.









“There are barriers that we, as women, need to break down,” said Michelle Heckelman, Aesthetician/Marketing, Liviana Kathleen’s Beauty Studio.

Heckelman says she’s always had an interest in beauty and noticed a need for spa services after the COVID lockdowns.

“I love helping people, there is a huge power of touch in this world, and people I think realized that more when they couldn’t see people,” said Heckelman.

The women-owned and operated business celebrated its grand opening Saturday… with one special guest who inspired it all.

“I named it after my daughter, she’s excited. She loves that it’s named after her and it’s nice that it’s you know, me and her,” DeLorenzo explained.

The new beauty studio is now officially open 7 days a week.