DUPONT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dupont Police released a scam alert for residents who may receive a letter regarding an arrest warrant.

According to the Dupont Borough Police Department, they have received many claims of residents around the area receiving an arrest warrant letter.

Police are advising that the letter is not an official arrest warrant and to not respond to the demands. Pictured below is the arrest warrant letter sent to residents

Dupont Borough Police Department

If you receive this letter officers advise you to contact your local police department.