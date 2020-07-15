Dupont Police discuss plans to purchase body cams for officers

DUPONT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In a Dupont Borough Council meeting on Tuesday, plans to go through with getting body cams for the Dupont Police Department were discussed.

Eyewitness News spoke to Council President of Dupont Borough Stanley Knick about the decision to invest in body cameras. We also spoke to Chief Sean Dolan of Dupont. He says there was no precipitating event that caused them to order the cameras.

Both Dolan and Knick agree these cameras are good to have. The department would have up to 6 cameras. Not every officer in the department would have their own assigned camera, but every officer working on-shift would have one.

The Dupont Police Department employs 2 full time officers and 11 part time officers.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have the full story on later editions of Eyewitness News.