DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Dunmore High School students initially charged as adults for plotting a columbine-inspired attack on the school have been moved to juvenile court, and the community is reacting.

16-year-olds Zavier Lewis and Alyssa Kucharski were charged as adults in September of last year. Court paperwork detailed the students discussing plans to quote “shoot up the school”.

Eyewitness News learned yesterday lewis’s case was moved to juvenile court in April and designated a juvenile delinquent for aggravated assault in May. Kucharski’s case is pending a final deposition. Those in the community worry the two being charged as juveniles is not serious enough for these offenses and threats.

“I’m very worried these kids will be able to buy guns when they’re 18. They already had a plot, big red flags everywhere, what are they going to do when they turn 18 and those records aren’t in the adult system,” said Jessica Symons, a Dunmore High School student parent.

“I think in today’s climate threats are threats you never know if they are real or fake but this is not just a simple kids being kids with this one. This is a serious offense, people could have been killed,” said former Dunmore Councilman and retired police officer, Paul Nardozzi.

Two others were charged in juvenile court last year for those threats.