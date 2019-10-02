Dunmore School District Closes Due to Threats

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) School is out in the Dunmore School District — after a threat is made against the entire district.

Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead is following the story and shows us the precautions the school district — and police — are taking

E-mail threats were directed at the Dunmore School District, so officials decided to shut down the school on Wednesday to investigate.

“I got with my board president and my solicitor and informed them and just gathered information as best we could…we have some contacts in the F-B-I so we just didn’t waste a second. We made sure they were aware. Asked for their advice and the investigation started at that time.” Said john Marichak, Superintendent Dunmore School District

Authorities did not believe the source is credible, they are taking the threat seriously. Dunmore and Scranton police departments brought in their bomb-sniffing dogs.

“For a million different reasons, we’re not going to put anybody at risk. We can go to school until June or whatever. The most important thing is that we have good information that we can base a good decision on and again, safety is paramount,” said Marichak.

Marie Masters lives in the neighborhood and say’s there’s never been a problem.

“I’ve lived in Dunmore all my life. It’s a beautiful, wonderful town, something like this doesn’t happen in Dunmore,” said Master.

Masters is happy the school took this threat seriously.

“It frightens me. You’d think in a big city you’re not safe. But evidently, you’re not safe anywhere.” the Dunmore School District made it clear they care about the safety of their students.

“It is very scary but we’re just going to make sure that we have 100 percent accurate information. And we’re going to make sure everyone is safe. Staff, students, and our community. That’s the most important thing right now,” noted Marichak.