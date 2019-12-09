Dunmore Police Seeking Donations for Those in Need

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Dunmore Police Department is looking for donations to help children in need this holiday season.

“With the help of our community, our officers are at it again this year! We will be cramming our cruisers throughout the month of December in an effort to bring a smile to the faces of little Dunmoreans who could use a little extra Christmas magic this year.”

“How can you help? We need elves! The Dunmore Elves have a very important task – deliver a new, unwrapped toy for children ages newborn – 16 years to any of the participating drop point locations below during normal business hours.”

Fidelity Bank

DePietro’s Pharmacy

Greater Scranton YMCA

Dunmore Borough Police Department