Dunmore police investigating numerous reports of car theft

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say were involved in numerous thefts from vehicles that occurred in Dunmore.

According to the Dunmore Police Department, the suspects pictured below are accused of involvement in several thefts.

Police are describing the first suspect as a 35-45-year-old male or female, wearing a baseball hat, winter jacket with hood, and normal wearing a backpack. Investigators believe the individual to be a smoker.

Dunmore Police Department

Dunmore Police Department

Investigators are describing the second suspect as a 30-40-year-old male or female, wearing a dark-colored baseball hat with a white embroidering suspected to be the Yankees logo, wearing a black jacket with white embroidering commonly seen with the Northface logo.

Police say the suspects may be working to commit these crimes together or acting individually.

The Dunmore police are advising residents to lock their vehicles and homes at night. If anyone has home security systems and can provide further images or video of the suspects, please contact Detective Mike Lydon at (570)-343-0851 ex. 119.