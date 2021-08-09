Dunmore High School football players prepare for heat

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Temperatures are increasing just in time for High school football, but before teams can scrimmage players must undergo certain practices to prepare their bodies for the heat.

About forty high school students arrive at Dunmore High School before eight Monday morning as the Bucks hold their first day of PIAA mandated heat acclimation sessions for the upcoming football season.

“I mean I woke up this morning, you know, people are going to be tired, but we have been waiting all year for this. Last year we didn’t have a normal season, so this year we are ready to come back,” said Dunmore High School senior Kameryn Reyes.

“Each individual athlete has to go through a minimal amount of practice and hours in order to prepare themselves for the double sessions that will take place next week. So, they (PIAA) have been doing it for about eight to ten years,” said Dunmore Bucks head coach Kevin McHale.

This coach believes in the sessions geared toward playing in hot weather.

“It works well, it gets the kids-it is a little bit less intense than it will be next week with full gear. This week is helmets and shoulder pads, next week will be full gear,” said Coach McHale.

“There’s no concern but it’s when it comes to Friday night games some of these games are going to be really hot. And this is the best time to get ready for those games,” said Dunmore High School senior Liam Crolloy.

While the delta variant is in the news, the players that Eyewitness News spoke with, are banking on a full regular season.

“Everyone does their part in there. If we have to wear a mask, we all put a mask on. I don’t really think we are worried about it at this point. We just all do our part,” said Reyes.

“I think from the freshman to the seniors we just want our regular season. But we know want is out there-covid. And we just have to do our part this year to make sure everything goes right,” said Crolloy.

“And obviously with the flare-ups around the country recently. You know we do have contingency plans in place in case something like that were to occur,” said Coach McHale.

The first day of school for Dunmore students is August 30.