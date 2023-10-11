DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders were called Wednesday evening after reports of a structure fire in Dunmore.

Just after 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to Tiffany Drive in Dunmore for a fully engulfed garage attached to a home.

Firefighters on the scene told 28/22 News one person was home when the fire started. They say the person at home exited safely and called 911.

Crews are still on scene battling the blaze and officials told 28/22 News there are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.