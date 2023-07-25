DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The community of Dunmore is mourning the passing of long-time coach Jack Henzes.

Everyone in town knew Jack Henzes. The statue was dedicated to him in September. Eyewitness News spoke with people here in Dunmore who were impacted by his coaching and his character.

A small town is remembering a big hero and local legend. Former Dunmore football coach Jack Henzes left quite an impact on his town.

Gary Muracco played for coach Henzes for two years. Muracco’s youngest son was on the last team to play for Henzes.

“Not only did he coach me, but he also coached my kids,” said Gary Muracco

Many people in town also recalled having Henzes for gym class or driver’s ED at Dunmore High School.

“He was my driver’s ED teacher and he was just a terrific guy. Everybody loved him and we’re sorry to see that he’s gone,” says Mickey Barry from Dunmore.

Coach Henzes had an incredibly successful and impactful career.

“He was just a big part of my life,” added Muracco.

Muracco recalls his best memory with Henzes.

“When we won the championship in 85. We went undefeated and that was the coach’s first time to win the eastern conference and it was just a pleasure to do that for him cause he deserved it. you just couldn’t ask for a better coach. A higher quality man I have never met” explained Muracco.

Coach Henzes left quite the mark on his players and students alike. While he is gone he is certainly never forgotten.