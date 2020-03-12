Dunmore community comes together after devastating fire

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A community devastated by a deadly fire is now coming together in support of a family that lost everything.

A fire that started Monday night in Dunmore has now killed four people after 1-year-old Dallas Session was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital. His mother and two siblings died on the scene.

Dallas’s father, 24-year-old Darkell Session and 3-year-old Serentity sessions made it out alive but were hospitalized after the blaze. Sable Session, Darkell’s aunt, is now asking for prayers and monetary donations as Darkell finds his strength.

The Dunmore community is now also coming together for the family. This Sunday, Fireside Martini Grill will be hosting a fundraiser.

“We contacted restaurant owners and they were more than generous giving us pizza trays, hoagie trays,” said James Reese, owner of the Fireside Martini Grill. “I think we have close to 80 or 100 trays of pizza being donated this coming weekend.”

All the money raised will be put into the Dunmore Fire Victims fund to help Darkell recover from his losses.

In the meantime, the investigation into what caused the fire continues. A state police fire marshal says the fire started on the second floor in a vacant apartment but further details are still scarce.

“We are devoting a tremendous amount of efforts and have a lot of resources investigating this case,” Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted local, county, and state officials.

State police have wrapped up their investigation of the scene. The fire is currently being ruled undetermined as officials continue to find what sparked the blaze.

Third Street in Dunmore has reopened to traffic.