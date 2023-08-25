DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — High school football is back and for a game matchup Friday night, the presence and impact of two legendary figures were missed and honored under the lights

The Dunmore Bucks welcomed the Old Forge Blue Devils to Veteran Memorial Stadium for the 2023 high school football season opener on Friday.

Former legendary Hall of Fame coach Jack Henzes and founder of ‘Friends of the Bucks’ Frank Montaro, who both passed away this summer were deeply missed and honored during the game.

“Both of them were just a tremendous duo that worked very well together and it will be a great moment for our communities our family and our football team,” says Kevin Mchale the head coach at Dunmore.

Before the opening kickoff, players, coaches, and fans joined together for a moment of silence to honor both influential Dunmore and Lackawanna figures.

“It means the world to us that they would continue to honor his memory,” said Randy Henzes son of Jack Henzes.

Henzes holds 11 District 2 championships to his name, nine conference division titles, and is the all-time leader in career wins for the Lackawanna football conference.

Montaro was the founder and longtime president of the ‘Friends with Bucks,’ organization.

It’s clear both men had an influence on the Dunmore football family.

“Great people. Mentors. Family faith. Dunmore football” continued Coach Mchale.

Stickers on the player’s helmets read ‘JH’ and ‘FM’ in tribute.

Fans were dressed in gray t-shirts made up by the booster club for purchase.

“Once a buck, always a buck,” added Randy.

We will have more from the game and highlights to come in Friday night’s football show.