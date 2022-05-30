DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Memorial Day observance in Lackawanna County that dates back to the Civil War.

It was the 157 annual observance of Memorial Day at the Dunmore Cemetery on Monday. Residents and Veterans turned out for the annual event that started in 1865, the year the civil war ended.

Rose petals were put on the graves of Civil War Soldiers, and a wreath was laid at the base of the Civil War Monument.

“The public participation in just the whole memorial day experience is very, very, positive. Especially with all that we have to be concerned about today in the united states, in the world, to have a gathering such as this is very meaningful,” said James Jones, Former Commander of Sons of Union Veterans, Scranton Chapter.

“We can not forget the memory of the Civil War, World War II, look at Ukraine, you can not forget this, we will repeat history if we don’t remember it,” said Sharon Quinn, Dunmore resident.

A copy of ‘Logan’s Orders’ was read as they were orders from Civil War General John Logan, establishing Memorial Day as a day to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.

Also on Monday, the Dunmore High School Marching Band led a procession.