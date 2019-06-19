Dunkin’ teaming with Grubhub on delivery program

(WBRE/WYOU) – Dunkin’ has a new option for those who want a donut without having to leave their home or office.
The donut and coffee chain is rolling out a nationwide delivery program through Grubhub. The program will launch first in New York City and expand to other markets in the coming months.
Customers can simply open the Grubhub mobile app or website, choose their favorite sweet treat, place the order, and it will be on its way.
Dunkin’ began testing delivery with Grubhub back in February.
