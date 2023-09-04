NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Need a way to get rid of the Monday blues? Starting the week with a free coffee can’t hurt.

From every Monday from now until the end of October, Dunkin’ is giving out a free medium cup of iced or hot coffee with any purchase. You can buy a donut, bagel, breakfast sandwich or any other item to qualify.

To cash in on the deal that is brewing up, you must be a Dunkin’ Rewards member. You can become a member by creating an account on the Dunkin’ app or enrolling on the website.

The offer is valid until the last Monday in October. Each member is limited to one free drink.

Cold brew and Nitro Cold Brew drinks are excluded from the deal, according to Dunkin’.

Dunkin’ has more than 13,000 locations around the world.